HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a driver on I-45 North.

The incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Louetta, which is in the Spring area.

Police arrived and found the man’s body in the roadway, but the vehicle who struck him was no longer there.

There were also no witnesses to the incident at the scene.

Police found debris in the roadway, but it’s unclear if the debris is from the vehicle who struck the man.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

