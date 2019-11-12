HOUSTON — For the second time in less than a week another Houston-area police officer has died in the line of duty.

Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was killed during a traffic stop Tuesday night, and the search for her killer continues this morning.

Chief Tom Cromie said the 43-year-old mother was struck by a Jeep while attempting to arrest a suspect in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court. The Jeep's driver had an active warrant for domestic violence out of Harris County.

While the suspect was being handcuffed, he was able to get away from Sullivan and another officer, get back in his vehicle and hit Sullivan with the Jeep while leaving the scene.

That Jeep was later found abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot.

The suspect's name has not been released, but overnight police surrounded his mother's home in southeast Houston — blocking off a neighborhood as the search continued.

Police asked residents in the neighborhood to stay indoors.

Even as the search continued, a number of law enforcement officers escorted the body of the fallen police officer to the Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston.

Police described the man as being in his 20s, and he was last seen wearing a hoodie. At the time of his escape, authorities said the suspect may have handcuffs attached to one wrist.

Over the weekend Houston Police Sgt. Christ Brewster, 32, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call in the city's East End. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

