I-10 status: Portions of interstate still closed after Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana

HOUSTON — Shortly after Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana, I-10 was open to emergency responders only. Now, it has partially reopened to the public.

Be cautious: Officials are still encouraging people who evacuated ahead of Ida to remain where they are as much of the impacted area could be without power for weeks, and very hot temperatures are expected. There are also gas shortages, which mean you could get part of the way there but run out of fuel and other supplies to complete your journey.

Here's what we know as of 10 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2021 from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

Eastbound lanes are open:

"The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that I-10 eastbound is open from the Texas state line to the Mississippi state line. Please keep the eastbound lanes clear, especially between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, for the response efforts to Hurricane Ida."

Some westbound lanes are still closed:

"I-10 westbound between Gramercy and Prairieville remains closed as DOTD continues removing debris from the storm."

Check Louisiana road conditions/status here: https://www.511la.or