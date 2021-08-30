x
Hurricane

Photos and videos: Hurricane Ida's widespread damage across New Orleans area

As the sun came out, many got a first chance to look at the extent of the damage.

NEW ORLEANS — As the sun came out Monday, many people and first responders were able to get their first look at the damage. Here are some of the photos and videos from the public and our WWL-TV photographers and reporters.

Hurricane Ida ripped ashore as a strong category-4 storm on Sunday, bringing devastation to nearly all of southeast Louisiana. Power is nearly 100 percent out across all of the parishes south of the lake and in the river parishes. 

Eyewitness News' reporters and photographers and the public sent in videos and photos to show the extend of the damage. 

Damage in Amite, Louisiana

Lafitte flooding

Lafourche damage


Jefferson Parish damage

 

Pear River, tree falls

Hurricane Ida damages roofs, brings down trees, and flood roads

