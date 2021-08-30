NEW ORLEANS — As the sun came out Monday, many people and first responders were able to get their first look at the damage. Here are some of the photos and videos from the public and our WWL-TV photographers and reporters.
Hurricane Ida ripped ashore as a strong category-4 storm on Sunday, bringing devastation to nearly all of southeast Louisiana. Power is nearly 100 percent out across all of the parishes south of the lake and in the river parishes.
Eyewitness News' reporters and photographers and the public sent in videos and photos to show the extend of the damage.
Damage in Amite, Louisiana
Lafitte flooding
Lafourche damage
Jefferson Parish damage
Pear River, tree falls
Hurricane Ida damages roofs, brings down trees, and flood roads
