MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — All southbound lanes of I-45 North are impacted Friday morning following a major crash just north of The Woodlands.

Houston TranStar reported a three-vehicle wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Tamina/Research Forest.

As of 10 a.m. there was about a three-mile backup with northbound lanes backed up as well due to rubbernecking.

Avoid the area if you can.