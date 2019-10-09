HOUSTON — A woman who struck two people, one fatally, in a southwest Houston roadway overnight initially left the scene but later returned, police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:12 p.m. Monday in the 14100 block of South Main, according to HPD Lt. W Liu.

Police said the driver was in a maroon Toyota traveling northbound when she struck two victims. One of those victims died at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver allegedly did not stop and went about a mile away to a gas station to call her family members. She then returned to the scene with her family.

While the scene was initially reported as a hit-and-run, police said no charges were immediately filed in the case as the investigation continues.

“When you hit someone, you’re supposed to stop the car and call 911 to get some help,” said Lt. Liu.

The district attorney’s office was called to the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the incident. The driver was taken in for questioning.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM