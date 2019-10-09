TOMBALL, Texas — A student at Tomball High School was rushed to the hospital Monday evening after passing out.

The 16-year-old took a hit on a vape pen and became unconscious.

Ariel Scott, a choir student at Tomball High, said the teen only took one hit after a girl handed it to him.

"He hit it. He passed out and he would not wake up," Scott said "He was not waking up. They tried to get him back up but he was not waking up."

A staff member called 911.

The student was taken by ambulance to Texas Children’s Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

His condition isn’t known.

Scott said the girl who gave the victim the vape pen was escorted out by an assistant principal.

Tomball ISD released the following statement:

“Tomball ISD can confirm a student at Tomball High School experienced a medical emergency during an after school activity involving a vape pen. A staff member immediately recognized the emergency, assisted with the incident as the student became ill and called 911 immediately. An ambulance arrived and the student was transported to a local hospital where family members were present. We have no new details on the student’s health at this time. In Tomball ISD, educational resources have been put in place and the district will continue its efforts to educate students and parents on the negative effects of vaping.”

Scott said she's been trying to get her younger sister and her friends to stop vaping.

"'Hey don't do that, don't vape.' It's causing a lot of problems and it's starting younger and younger and younger."

