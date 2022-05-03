Traffic alert: Fatal crash has ramps from East Freeway to Beltway 8 closed

Traffic expert Jennifer Reyna says to consider taking the feeder road to Market Street or Highway 225 as an alternate route.

HOUSTON — A fatal crash on the East Freeway has the ramps to Beltway 8 closed Tuesday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 4 a.m. KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna says the closure could last until 8 a.m.

She says to consider taking the feeder road to Market Street or Highway 225 as an alternate route.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

