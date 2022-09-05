Houston sets new record with average gallon of gas at $4.01

The average price in Texas is $3.99 a gallon. And it's even worse nationwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The pain at the pump isn't letting up anytime soon. Houston just set a new record at $4.01 a gallon, according to AAA.

The statewide average is $3.99 a gallon. That's $1.36 higher than it was one year ago.

AAA says the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.33 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history — $4.43, set on March 11.

“Wow,” said Roy Mendoza as he filled the tank of his BMW at the Kroger off I-10 and Studemont hear The Heights. “I typically used to fill up once a week and it’s taking it to now, every four days now, for some reason.”

The Houston father told KHOU 11 he just started vacation today, but because of rising fuel prices Mendoza said, “I’m not going anywhere.”

“I don’t drive a lot already, as it is. I’m still working from home,” said Mendoza as he explained that even though his owner’s manual recommends premium grade gasoline, his budget is demanding the cheaper unleaded. “I’m averaging $50 to $60 a full tank.”

YIKES 😳: Gas prices continue to soar! According to @AAAnews in past 2 weeks, the national average for a gallon of gas has RISEN 20 cents to $4.32, a penny less than the record high set on March 11. And it’s $1.36 MORE THAN LAST YEAR! More on #KHOU11 at 4 pm today. pic.twitter.com/Udt5CvXCMV — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) May 9, 2022

Mendoza was able to save 30 cents on every gallon, totaling more than $4, or a gallon of fuel. But even with the savings, he's parking his car when possible.

“We’re not really looking at driving very far anymore," Mendoza said.



Diana Reyes is also trying not to drive as much.

“No quick runs,” said the grandmother.

She spent $25 on about 5 gallons worth of premium fuel required for her car. Reyes said she can afford to buy just a few gallons at a time as her budget wears thin.

“It’s tight all around.”

Kroger offers a free fuel rewards program with at least 1 point for almost every dollar you spend in the grocery store going toward fuel savings.

AAA reports the increase in fuel prices Is primarily due to the rising cost of crude oil. Analysts crude prices hovered near $100 a barrel last week with prices now closing in on $110 a barrel.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over two weeks, to $5.58 a gallon.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

Melissa Correa on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram