Nearby business owners trying to keep positive attitude with two-year long closure on I-69 Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON — Drivers headed towards the Galleria area from 59/69 South are going to want to pack their patience — for the next two years.

Starting Friday at 9 p.m., the 59/69 southbound connector ramp to 610 West Loop southbound is closing for approximately 730 days.

The traffic backup won't be just a headache for drivers but for nearby businesses in the area.

Camp Run-a-Mutt sits right along the 59 South feeder road, just feet away from the Fountain View exit. That’s where drivers will be forced to exit as they get back on 59 North to 610 toward Bellaire.

The doggy daycare is a regular stop for Duncan Isaac and his furbaby.

“He loves this place and so do I," Issac said.

But he may need to find a new route to the doggy daycare with the upcoming closure.

Camp Run-a-Mutt Owner Pho Nguyen said he’s not excited about the ramp closure, as hundreds of thousands of drivers will have to exit right in front of his business.

"The feeder gets backed up. We'll just have to keep that in mind when we close at 7 p.m. that people may be late. We’ll have to do a little more accommodating for those stuff in traffic," Nguyen said.

But he’s trying to keep a positive attitude.

"It is definitely a headache. But you live in Houston so kind of roll with it. Get around town best you can," Nguyen said.

Isaac said he is a loyal customer who will adjust to the change. He said he just plans to pack his patience.

"Everybody on the road is a person that is coming home or getting on the road. Try not to get too angry," said Issac.