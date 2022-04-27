Another two-year-long, Galleria-area closure on I-69 Southwest Freeway starts Friday

TxDOT said the 59/69 southbound connector ramp to 610 West Loop southbound will close for two years beginning Friday, April 27, at 9 p.m.

HOUSTON — Buckle up and brace yourselves for more traffic headaches in the Galleria area starting this weekend and continuing for two years.

Friday, April 29

TxDOT will close the 59/69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to 610 West Loop southbound starting Friday at 9 p.m. for two years.

During the closure, traffic will continue on the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound main lanes to the Fountain View Drive exit ramp, U-turn at Fountain View and continue onto the first entrance ramp onto the I-69 northbound main lanes. Traffic will then take the I-69 northbound connector ramp to the I-610 southbound main lanes.

To facilitate this work, there will be a number of additional ramp closures that will take place this coming weekend. These closures can be found at I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website at www.hou610at69.com.

Friday, May 6

One week from this Friday, crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit ramp to Chimney Rock for about two months. Traffic will take the Fountain View exit ramp, U-turn at Fountain View onto I-69 Northbound Frontage Road to reach Chimney Rock Road.

These closures are part of the continued work on the I-610 West Loop main lane bridge over I-69 Southwest Freeway and the reconstruction of the new I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound.

Motorists should expect delays the next two weekends and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point between two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. TxDOT says the $259 million project will "enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances and providing remedies to eliminate weaving."