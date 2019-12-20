HOUSTON — A FedEx truck flipped on its side, leading to a hazmat spill along the Grand Parkway early Friday.

Houston TranStar cameras show that the truck is on the westbound side of Grand Parkway/Highway 99 at Cypress Rosehill — in the Tomball area.

A right shoulder and right lane are blocked, but overall traffic is light so a detour is not necessary at this time.

There's no immediate word on injuries.

A hazmat crew was called to the scene to deal with fuel spilled from the truck.

The crash comes on the heels of a CBS NEWS report that many shipping companies are struggling to deliver holiday packages on time.

"FedEx, UPS, and other delivery services are expected to deliver more than two billion packages this holiday season. Overall shipping volume is up more than 21% this year. But all that cargo, coupled with recent storms, has delayed on-time deliveries," CBS reported.

