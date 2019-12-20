HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation at a northwest Harris County residence Thursday night is connected to a missing Austin woman and her infant daughter, according to law enforcement sources.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her now weeks old daughter, Margot Carey, haven't been seen since Dec. 12.

Several law enforcement agencies were investigating at a house in the 8100 block of Bo Jack Drive, which is near Jersey Village.

Authorities were working the case from two possible angles: that Broussard left on her own and they need to know that she and her baby are safe; or that they are victims of foul play.

It's not exactly clear what was found at the home.

