SUGAR LAND, Texas — All southbound lanes are closed on the Southwest Freeway near Dairy Ashford due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

The Sugar Land Police Department said the big rig spilled gas and the Southwest Freeway from Highway 90 to Williams Trace will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Houston Transtar cameras shows part of the 18-wheeler hanging off the freeway.

We are not sure how this accident happened. No injuries have been reported.

If you’re headed this way then you may want to find an alternate route.

