Here are the freeways you may want to avoid this weekend

There's construction happening on the Gulf Freeway, Eastex Freeway and La Porte Freeway this weekend.

HOUSTON — There's a lot of construction happening on Houston freeways this weekend that we want to make you aware of so you can plan accordingly.

Houston freeway closures

— Emergency road work will be happening on the Katy Freeway eastbound connector ramp that leads to the West Loop southbound. This will affect those coming from the Spring Valley/Katy area and have plans to head to the Galleria area.

ALTERNATE ROUTE: Exit early and take the N Post Oak exit or U-turn at Washington Avenue.

— Three outside lanes of the Eastex Freeway northbound from Laura Koppe to Little York will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. and lasting through Sunday at 5 a.m.

ALTERNATE ROUTE: You could take the Hardy Toll Road if traffic is backed up.

— Highway 225/La Porte Freeway from East Boulevard to Tidal Road. Three outside lanes will be closed starting 9 p.m. Friday and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday

— There will be a total closure of I-45/Gulf Freeway southbound from FM 517 to FM 2005 all weekend.

ALTERNATE ROUTE: Feeder road or take 646 to Highway 3.

