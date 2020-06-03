HOUSTON — Paramedics took three people to the hospital after a small car and a Greyhound bus collided in downtown Houston overnight.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Milam near the Pierce Elevated.

Police at the scene said the small gray sedan was traveling in the wrong direction when the female driver crashed into the bus. Firefighters had to break a window on the car to free the driver, who was the only one in the vehicle.

Two passengers from the bus, which had about 30 people aboard, were also taken to the hospital.

The bus was able to drive away without being towed.

