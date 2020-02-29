HOUSTON — Two people are dead after a truck driving the wrong way on Highway 290 crashed into another vehicle, police said.

This happened at about 2:20 a.m. near Tidwell Road.

Houston police said they received a call about a truck driving the wrong way on the freeway.

While patrol officers were looking for the truck, officers got another call that the truck driver crashed into a white Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead on scene.

The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The westbound lanes of Highway 290 at Tidwell are shut down while police investigate.

You may want to find an alternate route if you're headed this way.

