HOUSTON — METRO’s board of directors unanimously approved a plan that aims to increase speeds and commute times.

Starting this summer, new HOV/HOT lane occupancy requirements will be implemented along I-45 North, I-45 South, US-290, US-59 North and US-59 South.

Those corridors will also see a toll increase for single-occupant vehicles prior to HOV-only hours. Toll increases range from 25 cents to $3 above current rates.

The plan would make all these lanes HOV only from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., then again from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. For all those lanes, except 59 North, the HOV requirement would increase from two people per vehicle to three during peak

The new policy takes effect June 1. Updates will be posted regularly on METRO's website, Twitter and Facebook.

