Tesla picks Austin for $1 billion 'Gigafactory'

AUSTIN, Texas — Make room, Austin. Tesla is coming to town.

The electric automaker will build a $1.1 billion assembly plant in Travis County, according to a press release from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The factory – to be built on 2,100 acres off Texas 130 and Harold Green Road in southeastern Travis County – will employ 5,000 people with wages starting at $35,000 annually.

"Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas," said Gov. Abbott. "Texas has the best workforce in the nation and we’ve built an economic environment that allows companies like Tesla to innovate and succeed. Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation and will create thousands of jobs for hard-working Texans. I look forward to the tremendous benefits that Tesla's investment will bring to Central Texas and to the entire state."

The announcement comes after the Travis County Commissioners Court voted 4-0 – with one abstaining – on July 14 on a deal to bring the Tesla factory to Austin. On July 10, Del Valle ISD gave the OK to give the electric car company $46.4 million in property tax breaks.

The factory will produce the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup, as well as be a second site to build its Model Y SUV. Tesla officials have said they intend to break ground on the factory by the third quarter of this year. The Cybertruck is expected to be available starting late next year.

Tesla was also considering Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a location for the factory.

Talks about Tesla moving to Texas started back in February when CEO Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking "Giga Texas?" along with the voting options of "Hell yeah" and "Nope."

In May, Musk took to Twitter, saying his headquarters will move to the Lone Star State "immediately" in response to Alameda County in California advising Tesla to remain closed until June 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following Musk's tweets, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed he talked to the CEO about the move.

"It's true. Texas is a perfect fit for Tesla," the governor wrote on Twitter on May 13.

"Tesla moving to Austin is exciting," said Austin mayor Steve Adler. "It gives us three things we need in East Austin. It gives us thousands of good wage jobs that don’t need a four-year degree. Its factory will be better for people and the planet. It’s an important economic boost in East Austin, especially as we fight the economic effects of the virus. This new opportunity will help our city be more fair for everyone who lives here. I look forward to working on and resolving the issues leading to final city approval."