AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said the electric car manufacturer will move its headquarters and future programs to Texas and Nevada “immediately,” in response to Alameda County – where the company’s Fremont, Calif., plant is based – advising Tesla to remain closed until June 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk also said Tesla is filing a lawsuit against the county, calling the interim health officer “ignorant.”

“Frankly, this is the final straw,” Musk said on Twitter. “Telsa will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen [sic] on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.”

Gov. Greg Abbott retweeted the Tesla CEO’s message, using an “eyes emoji” to suggest he is paying attention to the situation.

Musk has been critical of the shutdown in response to COVID-19, tweeting on April 29, “FREE AMERICA NOW.”

It’s not the first time Musk has teased moving manufacturing to Texas. In February, he changed his Twitter bio location to Austin temporarily, leading some to believe he was hinting that Tesla would be joining the bustling tech scene in the capital city.

He also posted a simple Twitter poll, asking, “Giga Texas?” along with the voting options of “Hell yeah” and “Nope.”

Tesla's Gigafactory 1 currently sits in Sparks, Nevada, which produces Model 3 electric motors and battery packs, in addition to Tesla's energy storage products known as Powerwall and Powerpack. Construction began on this factory in June 2014.

In mid-2018, the Gigafactory 1 reached an annualized rate of about 20GWh, which made it the highest-volume battery plant in the world. With Tesla ramping up its production, it says the cost of battery cells will decline over the years. And with reduced costs, Tesla says it can make products available to more people.

Tesla's Gigafactory 2 is located in Buffalo, New York, which focuses on manufacturing solar panels, Solarglass Roof, the Powerwall home battery and the Powerpack. Tesla secured this location in 2016.

Ed Latson, Austin Regional Manufacturers Association executive director, was optimistic about the tweet at the time.

“In Central Texas, we have a lot to offer Elon Musk," Latson said. "We are home to one of the most advanced manufacturing clusters in the nation. It includes more than 1,700 manufacturers and employs over 63,000 people. That’s $12.5 billion in economic impact. Manufacturing jobs provide a pathway to the middle class, so we should all welcome this opportunity."

KVUE has reached out to Tesla for a statement.