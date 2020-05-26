Tracking #LaunchAmerica: Follow the Dragon 9 from launch to docking at International Space Station

HOUSTON — When astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley climb into the Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday afternoon at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, they will make history for NASA and SpaceX.
The astronauts will wake up around 9:25 a.m. ET to time their sleep cycles with their arrival at the International Space Station.
After a series of medical checks, weather briefings, and putting on their space suits, they will get into Teslas and drive over to the launch pad.
When Falcon 9 and the crew inside Dragon spacecraft lift off, they will speed up to 17,000 miles per hour to break through the atmosphere and into orbit.
Then, the Falcon 9’s first stage separates.
“And so you get kind of a weightlessness there or a lack of acceleration there for a split-second or two before the second stage Merlin vacuum engine starts and you accelerate out into orbit," said Astronaut Doug Hurley.
Astronauts expect it will take about 10 minutes to get into orbit from the time they launch.
- Houston astronauts will make first space launch from U.S. soil since 2011
- Houston's Johnson Space Center will play critical role in #LaunchAmerica NASA, SpaceX flight Wednesday
- #LaunchAmerica team gets 'go for launch' from NASA, SpaceX managers
- How Falcon 9, Crew Dragon will propel astronauts into space
Once in orbit, astronauts will test several systems on Dragon – like the displays, control system, thrusters, and environmental control system.
In about 19 hours, Dragon will be ready to dock at the International Space Station.
The Dragon’s computers can dock it at the space station automatically, but the astronauts can take over manually any time.
“When you get to space station it’s kind of a defining moment when you get the hatches back open," said Col. Behnken. "Just to see how many people from across the country have to pull together to pull something like this off is just inspiring to me and I'm just excited to be a part of it."
While Dragon is on orbit, the Falcon 9 rockets return to Earth, landing themselves on a drone ship.
The astronauts expect it will take about 19 hours to get to the ISS. They will be up at the space station for anywhere from 6 to 16 weeks before returning to Earth.
Here's a look at their schedule on launch day (all times ET):
- 0925 (T-7:18) Wake up
- 0925 (T-07:08) Medical Checks
- 0935 (T-06:58) Flight Day Prep Operations
- 1055 (T-05:38) Photo Op
- 1100 (T-05:33) Breakfast
- 1143 (T-04:50) Dress for Suit Prep
- 1158 (T-04:35) Tablet Review
- 1218 (T-04:15) Weather Briefing
- 1228 (T-04:05) Crew Handover to Suit Room
- 1308 (T-03:25) Depart Suit Room
- 1313 (T-03:20) Walk out to Convoy
- 1318 (T-03:15) Depart for Pad
- 1358 (T-02:35) Dragon Ingress
- 1438 (T-01:13) Hatch Closed
- 1548 (T-00:45) SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load
- 1551 (T-00:42) Crew access arm retracts
- 1556 (T-00:37) Dragon launch escape system is armed
- 1558 (T-00:35) RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins, 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins
- 1614 (T-00:16) 2nd stage LOX loading begins
- 1621 (T-00:07) Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch
- 1623 (T-00:05) Dragon transitions to internal power
- 1627 (T-00:01) Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks, Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins
- 162715 (T-00:00:45) SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch
- 162718 (T-00:00:03) Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start
- 00:00:00 Falcon 9 liftoff
- 1633 (0:00) LAUNCH
- +00:00:58 Max Q (moment of peak mechanical stress on the rocket)
- +00:02:30 1st stage main engine cutoff (MECO)
- +00:02:34 1st and 2nd stages separate
- +00:02:36 2nd stage engine starts
- +00:07:12 1st stage entry burn
- +00:08:43 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-1)
- +00:08:45 1st stage entry burn
- +00:09:09 1st stage landing
- +00:12:02 Crew Dragon separates from 2nd stage
- +00:12:48 Dragon nosecone open sequence begins
READ MORE ABOUT THE LAUNCH
- Houston astronauts will make first space launch from U.S. soil since 2011
- Houston's Johnson Space Center will play critical role in #LaunchAmerica NASA, SpaceX flight Wednesday
- #LaunchAmerica team gets 'go for launch' from NASA, SpaceX managers
- Everything you need to know about SpaceX's historic Demo-2 launch
- Try this SpaceX simulator and dock with the International Space Station