LaunchAmerica team gets 'go for launch' from NASA, SpaceX managers

The launch is scheduled for Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

HOUSTON — NASA officials tell KHOU 11 News NASA and SpaceX managers have given the "go" for launch of the Demo-2 mission.

The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission has concluded at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. That Launch Readiness Review is a pre-launch safety inspection and logistics review held prior to the launch of all rockets.

The "go" is another major milestone ahead of Wednesday's scheduled launch, which will return human spaceflight to the International Space Station from U.S. soil on an American rocket and spacecraft as a part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Astronauts Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley will fly the SpaceX Dragon capsule to the ISS.

The Dragon will be the third vehicle ever to deliver humans to the space station.

Liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, at 4:33 p.m. EDT from Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A.

A prelaunch news conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT. The prelaunch news conference is now a media teleconference only and will not be broadcast on NASA TV. Live audio of the teleconference will be streamed at