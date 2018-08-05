A major fiber cut led to a huge outage for T-Mobile customers in the Houston area on Tuesday, according to the company's Chief Technology Officer.

Neville Ray, the CTO at T-Mobile, tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "We’re seeing impact to our service in the Houston area due to a major fiber cut. Engineers are engaged and working with our transport partner to get this resolved as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience."

It's unclear just how many customers are affected by the outage. A T-Mobile outage map can be found here.

