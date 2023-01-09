Victoria Lee, rising MMA star, dies at age 18

Her sister, Angela Lee, confirmed Victoria’s death on social media. Angela is also an MMA fighter herself.

Her sister, Angela Lee, confirmed Victoria’s death on social media. Angela is also an MMA fighter herself. The 18-year-old’s cause of death has not been released.

In an Instagram post, Angela wrote the following:

“On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through...

It is incredibly difficult to say this...

Our Victoria passed away.

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then.

We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

“Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia.

“We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We're all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us.

We will never be the same.

“Each and every little thing makes me think of you. From the sun rays, to the sunset. You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out.

We love you Victoria. I love you Sprout. Until the end of time.”

Combat sports promotion ONE Championship also tweeted about Lee’s death.

“The ONE Championship team is devastated over the tragic passing of Victoria Lee. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time,” the promotion said in the tweet.

According to CNN, Lee was born and raised in Hawaii and started to rise in the sport after starting off 3-0 in her short career. Lee’s sister and her brother, Christian, are also ONE world champions.