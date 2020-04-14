HOUSTON — The Houston Dynamo will not be returning to action on mid-May as Major League Soccer continues to evaluate when the 2020 season will resume.

The Dynamo released a statement Tuesday morning saying that it is their goal to play as many games as possible this season but realize that may be too difficult.

Here is their full statement:

“Major League Soccer continues to regularly evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how it will affect our plans for the 2020 season. Although we hoped to return to play in mid-May, that is extremely unlikely based on the guidance of federal and local public health authorities.

“Our goal remains to play as many games as possible, and while we currently have enough dates to play the entire season, we recognize at this time that it may become difficult to do so. We continue to learn more every day from the medical experts, and we expect to have additional details in the coming weeks regarding when we can return to play.

“As we have throughout this process, we will update our fans with every decision, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this extremely challenging time.”

