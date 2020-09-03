HOUSTON — They may be AFC South rivals, but when it comes to helping a community in need, the Texans, Jaguars and Colts didn't hesitate to help out the Tennessee Titans after destructive tornadoes ripped through the state last week.

The NFL teams teamed up to donate $100,000 to the relief efforts.

The Titans are directing all donations to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Eighteen people were killed when a tornado swept through Putnam County on March 3.

Texans:

“The Houston Texans and our city have the residents of Nashville in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” said Texans Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair. “We have also come together with our AFC South family, the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, to make a contribution of $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help with the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the Music City. So many NFL partners, including Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans, answered the call to help in our city’s recovery following Hurricane Harvey and we are grateful to be able to help them and their community in their time of need.”

Colts:

“While we compete hard on Sundays throughout the fall, the NFL is first and foremost a family, and one of our family members is hurting right now,” said Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay. “We are happy to join with our AFC South partners to lend a helping hand to the people of Tennessee who have lost so much.”

Jaguars:

“I know Nashville is a tightly knit community where everyone is a friend and neighbor to one another,” said Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I want Titans fans and everyone in Nashville to know they also have friends and neighbors throughout the AFC South, and that is particularly true in Jacksonville. We’re here now and as long as it takes to lend a hand and our hearts to Nashville.”

If you're interested in donating, click here.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Tennessee tornado

RELATED: Tennessee hospital won't charge patients hurt by EF-4 tornado

RELATED: All missing people accounted for in Putnam County after deadly tornado