Texans announce lower prices on fan-favorite menu items

Four of the most popular items at Texans games just got more affordable for gameday!

HOUSTON — It could be another rough season for the Houston Texans, but that doesn't mean gameday should be a strain on your wallet!

The Texans announced they are lowering prices on the most ordered items by fans ahead of the 2022 season.

"In a world of increasing costs, we chose to decrease the price of select items on gameday," President Greg Grissom said. He also added that the price changes come after conversations with fans, and insight into the four most-ordered items inside NRG Stadium.

Hot dogs saw the biggest price change, down near 32% to $3.75 each. Next up was the chicken tender basket, which usually cost more than $10, down to $7.75.

If you need something to wash the food down with, the price of 20-ounce sodas was slashed by nearly 22%, matching the price of hot dogs. Finally, for the adults, the price of bottled domestic beer was cut by 8.5%, down to $7.95 each.

The deals don't end there. The team will continue to offer $2 bottled water and $2.50 domestic beers outside of the stadium.

Cutting prices on concessions isn't a new trend. After the Atlanta Falcons began the trend in 2017 after opening the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The stadium offered $2 sodas and $5 cheeseburgers during Falcons and Atlanta United FC games, which led to a 50% increase in spending.

This year's Texans may be tough to watch on the field, but with cheaper food and drinks, at least they'll be easier to stomach.