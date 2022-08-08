Houston Texans’ Blacklock looking for breakout season

As a second round pick in 2020, the Missouri City native knows it's time to start delivering more consistent play.

HOUSTON — Ross Blacklock is ready to see improved results.

“I'm a lot more comfortable, a lot of growth,” Blacklock said.

The third-year Houston Texans defensive lineman out of TCU has shown flashes during his time with the team.

“Just keep trying to stack days, stacking just personal goals and team goals for myself as far as getting better and being a better player," Blacklock said. "What I need to do on and off the field to be the best version of myself. I see it growing, just got to keep stacking.”

As a second-round pick back in 2020, Blacklock knows the time is now to start delivering more consistent play.

“Only time will tell,” Blacklock said. “I know the man upstairs, he got a plan for me, so I'm just going with that. Like I said, I just got to come out here every day, put in the work and be the best version of me and just do whatever I can to make this team, this organization better.”

An Elkins High School graduate, Blacklock arrived with his hometown Texans two years ago hoping he can be the next productive defensive lineman for the franchise.

Appearing in 29 games over his first two seasons in the league, Blacklock has picked up 30 total tackles and two sacks.

So far during camp, he’s put together some nice moments that Texans head coach Lovie Smith has taken note of.

“He has showed up every day, though,” Smith said after being asked about Blacklock’s effort during camp. “He's been out here. It's about availability and that's hard for a defensive line to keep straining each day."

Smith added the growth is what has stood out, too.

“If you stay on the field and keep letting yourself be coached, you'll get better,” Smith said. “Young players get better each year. Ross has been around a while. We expect him to be one of our guys. He has flashed throughout and he's going to have a good year.”

Getting to learn from new veterans has been key for Blacklock’s confidence.

“I would say chemistry," Blacklock said. "When like new guys came in here, we brought everybody in with open arms, and everybody kind of felt the love first day in when they were here."

Blacklock hopes everything that he’s putting together can finally lead to the breakout many have been looking for.

"Guys are a lot closer and guys are understanding what we need to do as a team, and they are buying into Coach Lovie's system," Blacklock said. "As long as you get that, we got someone we're working with.”