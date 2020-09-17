Texans hope to have fans in the stands for second home game

The team announced it's working to have up to 15,000 people in the stands for the Oct. 4 game against Minnesota.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: Video above is from when Texans announced there would be no fans at this weekend's home opener.

The Houston Texans won’t have fans in the stands at the home opener at NRG Stadium against Baltimore, but they do hope to welcome them back for the second home game, which will be against Minnesota.

According to the team, they’re working with city and county officials to get approval to have 15,000 fans at NRG for the October 4 showdown with the Vikings.

The team says they’ve put systems in place to ensure the safety of teams, fans and employees.

This is a developing story. We’ll post any new information as we get it.