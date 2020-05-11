Another Texans player tests positive for COVID-19 just three days before next game

The Texans are coming off a bye week and are scheduled to play the Jaguars on Sunday.

HOUSTON — A Houston Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday morning.

Editor's note: the video in this story is from an Oct. 28 broadcast when another player for the Texans also tested positive for COVID-19

This is at least the second coronavirus diagnosis on the team during the regular NFL season. Offensive lineman Max Scarping was the first publicly announced case, reported by the team on Oct. 28.

The Texans have not said who the more recent case is.

The team is currently scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. There's currently no update on the status on that game.

The team released this statement Thursday morning:

“We were informed last night that a Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19. In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today. The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL’s intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team’s operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority.”

