Houston Texans announce themes for 2021 home games

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans unveiled their game plan for celebrating traditional themes at 2021 regular season home games.

From Salute to Service to Pink Ribbon Day, the team will honor special members of the community and fans throughout the season.

Sept. 12: The Texans will kick off their regular season home slate against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the annual Liberty White Out Game presented by BHP.

Sept. 23: A primetime Thursday night home game against the Carolina Panthers is the team’s Texans Care game presented by Chevron.

Oct. 10: The Texans host the New England Patriots at the popular Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Oct. 31: Along with Halloween, it will be Kids Day presented by Texas Children’s Hospital as the Texans take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Nov. 28: The Texans will honor the military for the annual Salute to Service day presented by Bud Light at the game against the New York Jets.

Dec. 5: Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm is the theme for the game against division rivals the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec. 12: As part of the Texans’ 20th season, the team will host its Homecoming game when they battle the Seattle Seahawks.

Dec. 26: The Los Angeles Chargers are in town ifor Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai.

Jan. 9: Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon will take place at the final regular season game against division rivals the Tennessee Titans. Hundreds of fans win prizes as a part of the celebration.