Houston Texans to release 2021 schedule today; starts with home game against Jacksonville Jaguars

First game is against division rivals Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 12 at NRG Stadium.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans will release the 2021 season schedule today, and it starts with a home game against longtime division rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars, who are No. 1 pick in the draft, will take on the Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, September 12 at noon. You can watch the game on KHOU11.

It'll be the debut of the Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who led the Clemson Tigers to the title in 2019.

It'll also be a matchup of new coaches as David Culley for Houston and Urban Meyer in Jacksonville make their debut.

According to the team, the rest of the schedule will be released tonight on HoustonTexans.com and the NFL Network.

Download the KHOU11 mobile app to keep track of the latest games and trending Houston Texans headlines.

Kicking off the 2021 Season at home! — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2021

Last season, the Texans finished third in the AFC South Division with a 4-12 record.

It was a turbulent period as fans— and the players —grew increasingly frustrated with back-to-back loses and eventually bid farewell to Coach and General Manager Bill O'Brien.

O'Brien had been with the team since 2014. Romeo Crennel stepped in as interim head coach to finish out the season, making way for Culley. The Texans eventually hired Nick Caserio as the team's new general manager.