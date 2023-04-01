Damar Hamlin GoFundMe: Texans donate more than $10K as fundraiser hits $6M

HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has seen his recovery move in a "positive direction" over the last two days, after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday, according to a family representative.
Now his fundraiser continues to do the same as the Houston Texans joined a host of celebrities, athletes and NFL teams donating to Hamlin's cause.
The Texans appeared to donate $10,003 to The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, which Hamlin started as a way to help kids in his hometown have a magical Christmas.
Several other teams and athletes, including quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford, appeared to donate to Hamlin's GoFundMe as well.
Fans have been holding vigils outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin remains.
All 32 NFL teams have changed their social media profile images to support Hamlin's recovery.
The GoFundMe, which had raised about $3,000 prior to his on-field collapse, has now surpassed $6 million. You can continue to donate to Hamlin's GoFundMe here.