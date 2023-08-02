What you need to know about Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurst grew up in Channelview, Texas and went to star in college at Alabama and Oklahoma.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, 24, will try to become the fourth starting QB younger than 25 to win the Super Bowl.

The Eagles went 16-1 when Hurts started, losing two games when he was sidelined by an injured shoulder late in the season.

Hurts set an NFL record for QBs with 15 TD runs in the regular season and playoffs, while also ranking tied for first in the NFL this season with 11 TD passes on throws at least 20 yards downfield.

How many votes did Jalen Hurst get for MVP?

Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds, and 10 fourths.

What is Jalen Hurts' win-loss record in NFL?

Jalen Hurts has a QB record of 23-11 in his three-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has appeared in 45 games, 34 games as the starter.

Did Jalen Hurts leave Alabama?

Jalen Hurts committed in 2016 to coach Nick Saban and the University of Alabama as the top dual-threat QB in the state of Texas and was a four-star recruit. After three seasons with the Crimson Tide and earning his degree in communications, Hurts transferred to the University of Oklahoma for his senior season. While at Oklahoma, he earned his graduate degree in human relations.

Did Jalen Hurts win the Heisman Trophy?

While at Oklahoma, Jalen Hurts finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy to LSU QB Joe Burrow and earned All-America and first-team All-Big 12 honors. During his senior year, he had 3,851 yards passing, and 1,298 yards rushing. He ranked second among QBs in total TDs with 53.

What round was Jalen Hurts drafted?

Jalen Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 53rd overall selection. He was the fifth QB selected in that draft behind Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love, who were all taken in the first round.

Where is Jalen Hurts from?

Jalen Hurts was born in Houston. He grew up in a football family and was coached by his father, Averion, at Channelview High School. Jalen’s brother, Averion Jr., was a QB at Texas Southern University and is now a coach at Baytown High School.

Who are Jalen Hurts’ parents?

Jalen Hurts' parents are Averion and Pamela Hurts.

How much does Jalen Hurts make?

According to Spotrac.com, Jalen Hurts signed a four-year, $6,025,171 contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, which included a $1,941,944 signing bonus, $2,825,815 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,506,293.