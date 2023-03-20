Texas and Xavier to face off in Sweet 16 matchup | Friday at 8:45 p.m. on KHOU 11

The winner advances to the Elite 8.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texas Longhorns will continue on the road to the Final Four after advancing to the Sweet 16 after knocking out Penn State on Saturday night.

You can catch the No. 2 seed ‘Horns as they take on the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers on KHOU 11/CBS following the Houston-Miami game which starts at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

Tip-off for UT-Xavier is at 8:45 p.m. Jim Nantz, Rill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will be calling the game in Kansas City.

UT knocked out No. 10 Penn State, 71-66, despite just making one 3-pointer in 13 tries. However, the ‘Horns got a season-high 28 points from Dylan Disu.

The Musketeers are heading to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 while the Longhorns haven’t been there in 15 years.

Xavier put on a clinic on unselfishness in the first half of its 84-73 victory against Pittsburgh, totaling 17 assists on 19 made field goals.

Texas 71, Penn State 66

Dylan Disu had a season-high 28 points on 14-for-20 shooting, steadying Texas down the stretch after a late Penn State surge and leading the Longhorns to their first Sweet 16 in 15 years with a 71-66 victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

The No. 2 seed Longhorns (28-8) were just 1 for 13 from 3-point land, so Disu turned this into a mid-range game. He went 5 for 5 over the last 4 1/2 minutes and grabbed 10 rebounds for good measure.

Xavier 85, Pittsburgh 73

Sean Miller has unselfish Xavier back in the Sweet 16.

Jack Nunge scored 18 points, Adam Kunkel added 15 on five first-half 3-pointers, and No. 3 seed Xavier beat 11th-seeded Pittsburgh 84-73 on Sunday to advance to the NCAA Tournament's second week for the first time since 2017.