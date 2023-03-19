Houston and Miami to face off in Sweet 16 matchup | Friday at 6:15 p.m. on KHOU 11

The winner advances to the Elite 8.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sweet 16 matchup is set. The Houston Cougars will take on Miami in Kansas City in a game you can watch on KHOU 11 Friday.

Tipoff is 6:15 p.m. Jim Nantz, Rill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will be calling the game.

Miami, the five-seed in the Midwest Region got there Sunday with an 85-69 win over four-seed Indiana. Houston, the top seed in the region, got there with an 81-64 win Saturday over nine-seed Auburn.

Miami was the top team in the ACC, with an overall record of 27-7 and 15-5 in conference. Houston was the top team in the American Athletic Conference, going 33-3 overall and 16-2 in conference play.

UH vs. Miami will tip off at 6:15 pm CT next Friday on @KHOU.



Broadcast crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) March 20, 2023

Miami 85, Indiana 69

Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller led a decisive second-half spurt for Miami, which beat Indiana 85-69 Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to reach its second straight Sweet 16. Wong, the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, was limited to five points in a first-round win over Drake, He had 27 points and eight rebounds for coach Jim Larrañaga’s fifth-seeded Hurricanes, the only ACC team left in March Madness. Miller scored 19 points. Miami will face top-seeded Houston in the Midwest Region semifinals in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday. All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Houston 81, Auburn 64

Marcus Sasser looked just fine, scoring 22 points, and top-seeded Houston stifled local favorite Auburn in the second half for an 81-64 victory in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars overcame a 10-point halftime deficit, playing with the desperation of a national championship contender that wasn’t ready to suffer the same fate as No. 1s Purdue and Kansas. Houston was led by Tramon Mark with 26 points, while Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome scored 14 apiece for Auburn.