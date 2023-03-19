March Madness: Baylor and Creighton play in second round of NCAA Tournament

The No. 11 Baylor Bears face the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

DENVER — The No. 11 Baylor Bears and Creighton Bluejays square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Bears' record in Big 12 games is 11-7, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference games. Baylor averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Bluejays' record in Big East action is 14-6. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East with 15.9 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bears. LJ Cryer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 71.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.