FAU's historic Final Four run brings back viral Seinfeld hype video

HOUSTON — The Florida Atlantic University Owls are moving into Houston lock, stock, and barrel.
Prior to their historic Final Four run, the Owls dropped a hype video unlike anyone's ever seen before.
The Boca Raton natives adopted the fictional city of Del Boca Vista from Seinfeld as their viral rally cry ahead of the NCAA Tournament. But their love for the classic 90s sitcom runs deep with several memes referencing the show going viral, including a video the team dropped in February that's making the rounds again.
Whether it's double dipping chips, getting a head start (allegedly), or dropping some little kicks before the big dance, there are plenty of reasons to root for FAU this weekend in H-Town.
If the Seinfeld references don't win you over, don't worry. According to the Palm Beach Post, a map made by Betonline.ag based on Twitter data and hashtags, has the Owls as America's team for the weekend.
The Final Four is rarefied air for the Owls. Truly. Before this year, the last time the Owls were in the final four of any postseason tournament was in 2002, and that was the ASun Conference Tournament.
“Florida Atlantic is a new university,” FAU head coach Dusty May said. “It’s been booming before I got here. One of the reasons I took it was because it was the right place at the right time, and it’s growing exponentially. So we’ve talked about it. We’ve just never had that moment as a university.”