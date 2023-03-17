Here's what you should know about Fairleigh Dickinson, the team that knocked off Purdue

Fairleigh Dickinson beat TSU in the play-in game, then took down the No. 1 team in their region.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fairleigh Dickenson just shocked the world with a win over Purdue. It was just the second time in tournament history that a No. 1 fell to a No. 16.

Had you heard of Fairleigh Dickinson before the season? A lot of people may not have.

We first got our look at Fairleigh Dickenson in the play-in game, as they knocked off Texas Southern University.

Here’s what you should know about the school.

Where is Fairleigh Dickinson?

Fairleigh Dickenson has one campus in Teaneck, New Jersey, and another in Florham in Morris County. They also have a campus in Vancouver, British Columbia, and in England in Wroxton College.

You can learn more about the campuses on the Fairleigh Dickenson website.

What conference does Fairleigh Dickinson play in?

They play in the Northeast Conference

How many times has Fairleigh Dickinson been in the NCAA Tournament?

This is Fairleigh Dickinson's seventh tournament appearance. Their record in the tournament is 3-6. That's according to ESPN and the Washington Post and includes play-in games.

What’s the team’s mascot?

It’s the FDU Knights.

When was Fairleigh Dickinson founded?

1942.

Who is Fairleigh Dickinson?

According to the school's website, it was founded by Dr. Peter Sammartino and his wife, Sylvia. Fairleigh S. Dickenson was the benefactor and now the school bears that name. At the time, 153 students were enrolled.

How many students at Fairleigh Dickinson?

12,000+ full and part-time students