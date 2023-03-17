'Next game is not promised' | UH guard Marcus Sasser says he will play against Auburn Saturday

Sasser aggravated a groin injury in Thursday's game, but he says that won't keep him out of Saturday's game.

HOUSTON — Houston Cougars' guard Marcus Sasser says he will play in the team’s second-round game against Auburn on Saturday.

Sasser aggravated a groin injury during the first half on Thursday in UH’s tournament opening win against Northern Kentucky.

“I’m playing tomorrow, 100 percent,” Sasser said on Friday. “I’ve been doing a lot of rehab and treatment since I got back to the hotel yesterday and know it’s going good.”

Sasser originally sustained the injury during the American Athletic Conference Tournament last week in Fort Worth. The All-American guard told media in Birmingham on Friday that despite the concern of playing with the injury, he will be out there with his team in the biggest game of the year.

“It’s win or go home,” Sasser said. “Tomorrow is not promised, the next game is not promised. I don’t want to sit a game out. I just want to go out there and give it my all because you don’t ever know when your last game is.”

Fellow guard Jamal Shead, who played in the opener on Thursday with a hyperextended knee, will also play against Auburn.

.@UHCougarMBK head coach Kelvin Sampson was asked about what his pitch would be to @AlabamaMBB fans for them to cheer for UH against Auburn: "We're playing Auburn, 6:10 pm...let's go. We need some help. #RollTide." @KHOU pic.twitter.com/3XJjqhn9cF — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) March 17, 2023