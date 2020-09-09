x
LeBron, Rondo spark Lakers to 112-102 victory over Rockets in Game 3

After winning Game 1, Houston is now down 2-1 to Los Angeles in the Western Conference semifinals.
Credit: AP
Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook dunks over Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James scored 36 points, Rajon Rondo sparked a fourth-quarter rally and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 112-102 to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.

James earned his NBA-record 162nd playoff victory, surpassing former Lakers guard Derek Fisher’s 161.

Rondo had 21 points and nine assists as the Lakers broke open a close game in the final period.

He scored eight straight points during a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter that put the Lakers ahead for good.

Rondo assisted on the other basket during that stretch. James Harden scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook had 30 for the Rockets.

