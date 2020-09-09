LeBron, Rondo spark Lakers to 112-102 victory over Rockets in Game 3

After winning Game 1, Houston is now down 2-1 to Los Angeles in the Western Conference semifinals.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James scored 36 points, Rajon Rondo sparked a fourth-quarter rally and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 112-102 to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.

James earned his NBA-record 162nd playoff victory, surpassing former Lakers guard Derek Fisher’s 161.

Rondo had 21 points and nine assists as the Lakers broke open a close game in the final period.

He scored eight straight points during a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter that put the Lakers ahead for good.