The Rockets' James Harden led in scoring with 36 points while Russell Westbrook had 24 points.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets took Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Friday night with a 112-97 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Rockets' James Harden led in scoring with 36 points while Russell Westbrook had 24 points.

The Lakers' Lebron James posted 20 points in the loss.