HOUSTON — Nemanja Bjelica made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 119-118 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

The game was tied when Russell Westbrook drove into the lane for a layup that put Houston on top with one second to go.

After a timeout, Cory Joseph's inbounded the ball to Bjelica and his 3-pointer swished through the net to give the Kings the win and send the entire bench onto the court to celebrate.

