HOUSTON — James Harden scored 18 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and Ben McLemore added 27 points to help the Houston Rockets outlast the Phoenix Suns 115-109 on Saturday.

Harden had a tough shooting night through three quarters and was 5-of-19 overall and 1-of-10 on 3s with 16 points before getting going in the fourth.

The game was tied with about 7 minutes left, and he scored all of Houston's points in a 13-6 run that made it 102-95.

Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his third straight triple-double and sixth this season.

Harden finished 8-of-27, 3-of-17 on 3s and made 15-of-18 free throws. Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points after scoring a season-high 44 in an overtime victory at New Orleans on Thursday night.

