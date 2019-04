HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz by 20 points in Game 2 of the first-round playoff match-up.

Houston now leads the series 2-0 headed back to Salt Lake City.

James Harden recorded a triple double, leading all scorers with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists.

