How many no-hitters have been thrown in the World Series?

The Astros Cristian Javier and bullpen are on the verge of throwing one against Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier was masterful against Philadelphia tonight, allowing no hits and no runs through six innings. Bryan Abreu kept things going in the seventh by striking out the side.

As the Astros took control of the game with their pitching, Google searches ramped up for how many no-hitters have ever been thrown in a World Series game.

The answer -- one, according to Major League Baseball.

The only World Series no-hitter was also a perfect game tossed by the New York Yankees’ Don Larson against the Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.

Larson's perfect game was one of two postseason no-hitters in Major League Baseball history. The other was by Roy Halladay of the Phillies, who no-hit the Reds in Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series.

With the Astros trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, Javier allowed only a pair of baserunners, walking Bryce Harper leading off the second and No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh with one out in the third.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier struck out nine through six innings, including five in a row in the fourth and fifth. He threw 63 of 97 pitches for strikes.