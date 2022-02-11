Who is Cristian Javier?

Javier, 25, pitched six no-hit innings with nine strikeouts in Philadelphia during Game 4.

HOUSTON — Right-handed Astros pitcher Cristian Javier was just what the team needed going into Game 4 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to MLB.com, the Astros signed Javier when he turned 18 as a non-drafted free agent out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in 2015. The Dominican pitcher had played as an outfielder up until he turned 16.

It wasn't until 2020 that Javier made his MLB debut at age 23 when the Astros recalled him from the Round Rock Express. He made 10 starts and two relief appearances that year.

Throughout the course of the 2022 regular season, Javier earned 11 wins and 9 losses with a 2.54 ERA.