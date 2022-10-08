x
George Springer injured while diving for ball in Toronto's game against Seattle, carted off field

Springer was coming in for a shallow fly ball and Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette was going out when they collided.
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) and center fielder George Springer (4) collide while to trying to catch a three-RBI double off the bat of Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Former Astros’ star George Springer was carted off the field in Game 2 of Toronto’s wildcard Game 2 loss to Seattle. 

With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, the Mariners' J.P. Crawford hit a ball to shallow center field. Springer came running in for it and shortstop Bo Bichette was heading out. The two both dove for it and collided.

The ball bounced past them, allowing all three runs to score, tying the game at 9-9. At one point, Seattle trailed 8-1.

Both Bichette and Springer were down on the outfield turf after the play. Bichette got back up, but Springer remained down for the next few minutes. When he finally got up, he appeared dazed and the Blue Jays called for the cart, which picked up Springer up and took him off the field and out of the game.

Bichette remained at shortstop.

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer, lays on the field after being injured on a three-RBI double off the bat of Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Santiago Espinal, left, and Teoscar Hernandez look on during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer is taken out of the game on a cart after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette while to trying to catch a ball hit by Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

As soon as we get word of the extent of Springer’s injury, we’ll post it here.

Seattle went on to win the game, 10-9, and the series.  They'll take on the Astros in the American League Division Series, which begins Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. 

