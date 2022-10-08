George Springer injured while diving for ball in Toronto's game against Seattle, carted off field

Springer was coming in for a shallow fly ball and Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette was going out when they collided.

TORONTO, ON — Former Astros’ star George Springer was carted off the field in Game 2 of Toronto’s wildcard Game 2 loss to Seattle.

With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, the Mariners' J.P. Crawford hit a ball to shallow center field. Springer came running in for it and shortstop Bo Bichette was heading out. The two both dove for it and collided.

The ball bounced past them, allowing all three runs to score, tying the game at 9-9. At one point, Seattle trailed 8-1.

Both Bichette and Springer were down on the outfield turf after the play. Bichette got back up, but Springer remained down for the next few minutes. When he finally got up, he appeared dazed and the Blue Jays called for the cart, which picked up Springer up and took him off the field and out of the game.

Bichette remained at shortstop.

As soon as we get word of the extent of Springer’s injury, we’ll post it here.