Join Astros players, their manager and more downtown Friday for a playoff celebration!

The team doesn't play until Tuesday, but you don't have to wait until then to cheer them on!

HOUSTON — Alright, Astros fans – we’ve been here before, so you know the drill. Before the home team starts their playoff run, the city wants to get you pumped up for playoff baseball!

And to get you ready, the city is hosting an Astros pep rally Friday at City Hall. So get decked out in team colors, tell the boss you won't be in and head downtown for the party! It all begins at 11 a.m. at 901 Bagby, with food trucks and fun and the rally begins at 12:30 p.m.

So who will be there to get the fans fired up for another trip through the playoffs to the World Series? Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be joined by Astros GM James Click and manager Dusty Baker. Astros stars Jeremy Pena and Chas McCormick will also be on hand.

Need more? How about Astros mascot Orbit and the Astros Shooting Stars!

If you’re going to be there, make sure to share your photos and videos with us. Upload them through the ‘Near Me’ feature of our KHOU 11 app.

Tomorrow we are teaming up with the City of @HoustonTX to kickoff the 2022 #Postseason at Houston City Hall.



While the event starts at 11 AM, GM James Click, Manager Dusty Baker, IF Jeremy Peña, and OF Chas McCormick will arrive at 12:30 PM.



See y'all tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/5KlzSUdsPI — Houston Astros (@astros) October 6, 2022

The team gets a little break before they play their first playoff game. The Astros' first playoff game is Tuesday when they begin their American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park against the winner of the Toronto-Seattle wildcard round matchup. Game 2 is Wednesday and also in Houston before the team goes on the road for Game 3 and – if necessary – Game 4. If a Game 5 is needed, it’ll be back in Houston.

The Astros are the top seed in the American League after piling up 106 wins to only 60 losses. That’s the best record in the AL and the second-best record in all of baseball.