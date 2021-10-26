All bets are on! Houston, Atlanta city officials place friendly wagers on World Series

There's BBQ, beer, peach cobbler and opponent jersey-wearing on the line. Let the best team (Astros) win!

HOUSTON — It just got real! All bets are on between Houston and Atlanta city leaders now that the cities' baseball teams will be competing in the 2021 World Series.

Let's start with the mayors.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms have everything from food to beer on the table.

If the Astros win the World Series, Bottoms must send Turner the following:

Braves jersey

Peach cobbler from Paschal's restaurant

Case of Coca-Cola

Beer from the Best End Brewery

Hammer from Home Depot in honor of Braves legend Hank Aaron

If the Braves take home the championship trophy, Turner will send Bottoms the following:

Turner said "if by chance" he loses the bet, he'll even sport a Braves hat and jersey.

Watch Mayor Turner and Mayor Bottoms discuss their bets on Instagram live:

The police chiefs got in on the World Series action, too.

If Houston wins the World Series, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant must sport Houston Police Chief Troy Finner's Astros jersey he wore at the 2021 home opener.

"And you have to appear in public sporting this stylish jersey," Chief Finner said.

Chief @TroyFinner has accepted @atlanta_police Chief Rodney Bryant's bet. When @astros win the #WorldSeries, Bryant will wear the jersey that Chief Finner wore at the 2021 home opener.



Per Chief Finner - "and you have to appear in public sporting this stylish jersey.” #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/4gthRkFXbT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 26, 2021

Chief Bryant's response to Finner, "Challenge accepted."

We're not sure what Chief Bryant is wagering but we're assuming he has nothing on the table because he knows the 'Stros will win it all. HA!

Mattress Mack big Astros bet

It's no secret that Mattress Mack gambles big when it comes to the Astros.

Back in June, Mack bey $3.2 million on the Astros to win $36 million.

According to William Hill Sportsbook, where he placed $2M of his bet, the $20M payout would be the biggest reported potential payout in U.S. sports betting history.